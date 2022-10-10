Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,167 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,799,000 after buying an additional 826,985 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after buying an additional 351,376 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $66.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

