Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.6 %

SBUX stock opened at $87.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.45. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

