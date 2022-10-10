HMS Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock opened at $76.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

