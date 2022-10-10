Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $7.70 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

