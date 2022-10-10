PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $114.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.35.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

