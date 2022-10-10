Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $460.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.64 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $510.70 and a 200 day moving average of $537.19.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

