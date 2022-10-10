HMS Capital Management LLC Has $813,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE ACN opened at $259.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.47. The company has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $254.27 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

