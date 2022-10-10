1,223 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.63.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $222.67 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $221.64 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.38.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

