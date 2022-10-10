Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $137.09 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $135.05 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

