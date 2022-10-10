Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 193,097 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,097 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of American International Group worth $31,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American International Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in American International Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American International Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 104,699 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in American International Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 94,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $49.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.50. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. Barclays lowered their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

