Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

