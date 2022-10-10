American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 726.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 61,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,402 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.94.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $139.00 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

