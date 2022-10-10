Neometals’ (NMT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Neometals (LON:NMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 105 ($1.27) price target on the stock.

Neometals Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NMT stock opened at GBX 64 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £353.50 million and a PE ratio of 3,200.00. Neometals has a 52 week low of GBX 52 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.90 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 17.18 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

