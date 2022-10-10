Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock opened at $177.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

