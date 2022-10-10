StoneX Group Inc. Buys New Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 68,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Down 0.1 %

First Horizon stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.