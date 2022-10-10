Versor Investments LP Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1,094.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,197 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

