Human Investing LLC Sells 304 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 37.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Allstate by 15.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,899,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,538,000 after buying an additional 385,046 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $290,333,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $130.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.31. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

