7,872 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Amgen comprises 1.0% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $232.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.