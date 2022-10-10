Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CRBG opened at $20.10 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

