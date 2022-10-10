Founders Financial Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $496.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $515.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.02.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

