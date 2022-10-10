Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Human Investing LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.4% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65.

