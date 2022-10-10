Human Investing LLC Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Human Investing LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,226 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of HP by 44.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Trading Up 0.8 %

HPQ opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Loop Capital downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

