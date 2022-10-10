22,045 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $45.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

