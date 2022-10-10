Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 31.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 58,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.1% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.3% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 99.2% in the second quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

