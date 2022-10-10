Human Investing LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Human Investing LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $159.28 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average of $168.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

