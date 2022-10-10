iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $225.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

