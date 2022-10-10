Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Purchases 5,484 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 155,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $32.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

