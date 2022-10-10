Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of T stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $21.53.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
T has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
