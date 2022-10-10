Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 21,423 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,423 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $64.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

