Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADRNY. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €31.50 ($32.14) price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.95.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.76. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.