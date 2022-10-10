Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 261,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $122,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $101.03 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $421.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

