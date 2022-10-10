Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

ADBE stock opened at $288.77 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.07 and its 200-day moving average is $391.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

