iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.94. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.