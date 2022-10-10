The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $129.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

