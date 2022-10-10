Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $263,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,099,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,761,000 after acquiring an additional 305,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 625,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,907,000 after acquiring an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 64,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $87.60 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

