Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 12th.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $5.95 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
