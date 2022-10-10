Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2022

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 12th.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $5.95 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

