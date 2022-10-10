Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,879,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,969,000 after acquiring an additional 337,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,221,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,879,000 after acquiring an additional 324,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

