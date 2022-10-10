StoneX Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,511 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $38.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

