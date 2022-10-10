Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $105.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.67. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

