StoneX Group Inc. Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,785 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 55,387 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

