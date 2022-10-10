Presidio Capital Management LLC Purchases 807 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.4% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $182.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.28 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

