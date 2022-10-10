StoneX Group Inc. Invests $617,000 in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 22,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

