3,638 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,317 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,494 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $226.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.83 and a 200-day moving average of $229.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.51.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

