StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 89,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 74,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

