StoneX Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Shares of BABA opened at $80.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.01. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09. The stock has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

