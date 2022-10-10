StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after acquiring an additional 112,662 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $195.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.80 and a 200 day moving average of $252.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.41 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

