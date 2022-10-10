StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $732,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $30.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.