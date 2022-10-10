StoneX Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $356,546.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,303,567,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,423,599. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $150.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a PE ratio of 278.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.77 and its 200 day moving average is $173.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.75 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

