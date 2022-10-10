Varenne Capital Partners Has $23.09 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Varenne Capital Partners cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. KLA makes up 6.4% of Varenne Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Varenne Capital Partners’ holdings in KLA were worth $23,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLA Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.47.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $314.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.