HMS Capital Management LLC Buys 224 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,322 shares of company stock worth $11,866,291 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $401.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $444.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.71 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.29.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

